Louisiana confirmed less than 900 new cases of the novel coronavirus while COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state also surpassed 600,000 administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 867 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 358,862. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 55,492 “probable” cases, an increase of 498.
That gives the state a total of 414,354 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 20th time in the last 24 LDH updates, dropping by 22 to 1,122 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 947.
However, ventilator usage rose by two on Tuesday to 151 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,559, an increase of 18 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 603 “probable” deaths, a rise of two.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,568,695 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,169,036 molecular tests and 399,659 antigen tests.
The state has administered 637,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses, a rise of 102,376, according to figures from the Department of Health. Officials are also reporting that 189,239 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, an increase of 58,261
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in his weekly COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
