Louisiana surpassed 350,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop.
On Monday, health officials reported 926 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 350,623. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 50,968 “probable” cases, an increase of 39.
That gives the state a total of 401,591 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 14th time in the last 17 LDH updates, dropping by 13 to 1,403 statewide. Since Jan. 19, hospitalizations have dropped by 502.
Ventilator usage also fell on Monday, dropping by 12 to 187 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,340, an increase of 49 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 572 “probable” deaths, a rise of four.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,328,079 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,967,993 molecular tests and 360,086 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 397,371 statewide, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 57,926 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
