Louisiana confirmed under 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations fell below 800 statewide for the first time since mid-November, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 50 over the last two days to 756 statewide, marking the 28th drop in the last 33 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,313.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine to 120 statewide, figures show.
On Sunday, health officials reported 947 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 365,859. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 58,317 “probable” cases, an increase of 942.
That gives the state a total of 424,176 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,798, an increase of 20 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 668 “probable” deaths, a rise of six.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,787,609, which includes 5,358,370 molecular tests and 429,239 antigen tests.
The state has administered 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 271,216 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
