Louisiana confirmed just under 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of fully-vaccinated individuals rose by more than 42,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Monday’s update, which was delayed more than an hour due to “technical difficulties,” included data for three days (March 20-22). Last weekend, the Department of Health discontinued updates to its dashboard on weekends.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,622,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 105,877. Officials are also reporting that 611,494 people have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 42,526.
On Monday, health officials reported 963 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 377,618. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 63,448 “probable” cases, an increase of 366.
That gives the state a total of 441,066 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by four since the last update to 403 statewide. This marked just the 10th time in the last 58 updates that COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 71 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,225, an increase of 26 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 805 “probable” deaths, a rise of 16.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,362,833 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,857,788 molecular tests and 505,045 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
