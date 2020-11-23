Louisiana confirmed nearly 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as hospitalizations exceeded 1,000 statewide for the first time in more than three months, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 970 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last two days to bring the statewide total to 211,094. In addition, health officials are reporting 10,066 “probable” cases, an overnight decrease of two.
That gives the state a total of 221,160 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After a slight drop on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 45 on Monday to 1,012 statewide, the most since Aug. 21 (1,051). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 14 of the last 17 updates.
Since Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 494 statewide.
Ventilator usage also rose on Monday, increasing by nine overnight to 114 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,039, an increase of 24. The Department of Health is also reporting 245 “probable” deaths, the same as the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,341,741 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,252,126 molecular tests and 89,615 antigen tests.
