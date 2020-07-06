Louisiana added more than 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus to its ongoing tally on Monday as well as eight new deaths in the latest figures from the Department of Health.
As of Monday, health officials are now reporting a total of 66,327 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,161 from the previous day. That’s the seventh time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent surge in case growth.
Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the Department of Health said the new case increase “may not match” the difference between Sunday and Monday’s total case count.
According to the Department of Health, 98 percent of the new cases reported to the state Monday were the result of community spread, while 44 percent were among people ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between June 29 and July 6.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,188 total fatalities on Monday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their sharp rise, increasing by 38 overnight to reach 964. Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 16 of the Department of Health’s last 19 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 422.
Ventilator usage also rose on Monday, increasing by four to reach 109 statewide. That’s the most COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators since May 23.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 813,645 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (39,152) or commercial labs (774,493). That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 9.8 percent off of 11,191 new tests, slightly better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
