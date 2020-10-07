Louisiana reported more than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries passed 157,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 1,052 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 170,097. That’s the first time the state added at least 1,000 new cases in a single day since Aug. 14 (1,298). However, Wednesday’s output includes a backlog of 432 cases, with collection dates ranging from June to September.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,103 from the previous week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,710 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 157,873. That puts the state at about 12,224 confirmed active cases, which is an increase of 354 from this time last week.
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 15 overnight to 552 statewide. Prior to Wednesday, hospitalizations had increased by 29 in 48 hours.
Ventilator usage increased by seven on Wednesday to 78.
The statewide death toll reached 5,411, a jump of nine from Tuesday. The state is also reporting 193 “probable” deaths, an increase of three from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,425,387 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 23,032 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 4.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
