Louisiana reported more than 2,600 combined cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 2,192 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 199,659. In addition, health officials are reporting 8,026 “probable” cases, an increase of 434.
That gives the state a total of 207,685 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 2,626 from Monday, according to the Department of Health's latest figures.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 56 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 874 statewide.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 10 of the last 12 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 356 statewide, including by 182 since Friday.
Ventilator usage increased by 11 on Tuesday to 92 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 5,916, an increase of 14 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 240 “probable” deaths, an increase of three from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,133,899 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,060,304 molecular tests and 73,595 antigen tests.
