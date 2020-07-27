Louisiana reported more than 2,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators both saw significant increases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 2,343 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 109,917. This marks the 18th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day, including the 10th time of at least 2,000 cases since July 10.
As of Monday, Louisiana has reported 3,674 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 23 from the day before, along with 112 “probable” deaths.
After decreasing by 43 on Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by the same amount on Monday, bringing the total back to 1,600 statewide. The number of patients on ventilators also increased by 24 to 208 statewide, the first time that figure was above 200 since May 4.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,260,022 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,758 tests, which puts Sunday’s rate of positivity at 8.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
