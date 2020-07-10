Louisiana reported its second-largest single-day increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus yet, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials confirmed 2,642 new COVID-19 cases — the most since April 2 during the virus’ peak — to bring the total number of cases to date to 74,636. In a statement, the Department of Health said Friday saw “the single largest daily increase not attributable to a backlog since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana.”
That marks the 11th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day — including the sixth time the state has reported at least 1,800 since July 1 — to continue the state’s recent spike in case growth.
According to health officials, 97 percent of Friday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 39 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 3-10.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 25 to reach 3,272 total fatalities on Friday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 75 on Friday to bring the statewide total to 1,117. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 19 of the last 23 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 575.
Ventilator usage also saw an increase, growing by 12 to 122 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 905,248 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (41,859) or commercial labs (863,389). That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 10.5 percent off of 25,108 new tests, slightly worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
