Louisiana confirmed more than 3,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while the number of hospitalizations saw a slight drop, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 3,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last two days to bring the statewide total to 210,124. In addition, health officials are reporting 10,068 “probable” cases, an increase of 398.
That gives the state a total of 220,192 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a slight decrease, falling by five to 967 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 13 of the last 16 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 449 statewide.
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by four on Sunday to 105 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,015, an increase of 30. The Department of Health is also reporting 245 “probable” deaths, three less than the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,331,324 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,241,878 molecular tests and 89,446 antigen tests.
