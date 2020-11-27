Louisiana confirmed more than 4,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated on Thursday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving, meaning Friday’s figures are from the previous two days.
On Friday, health officials reported 4,559 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 218,796. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 11,806 “probable” cases, an increase of 405.
That gives the state a total of 230,602 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three on Friday to 1,074 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 16 of the last 20 updates and by 556 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by nine on Friday to 125 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,136, an increase of 39 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 255 “probable” deaths, a jump of two.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,469,174 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,366,937 molecular tests and 102,237 antigen tests.
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 8.10 percent, the highest since Aug. 6-12, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate has steadily risen week-to-week after falling to 4.20 percent Oct. 1-7.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
