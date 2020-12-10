Louisiana confirmed more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the first time in nearly two weeks, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 2,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 243,435. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 17,894 “probable” cases, an increase of 328.
That gives the state a total of 261,329 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the first time since Nov. 27, dropping by eight overnight to 1,529 statewide. It’s only the fifth time in the last 31 updates that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 180 statewide, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 17 (184).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,426, an increase of 33 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 298 “probable” deaths, a jump of seven from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,829,577 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,686,971 molecular tests and 142,606 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference set for 3 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.