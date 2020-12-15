Louisiana confirmed more than 2,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose significantly after dropping in back-to-back days, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 2,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 252,459. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 19,817 “probable” cases, an increase of 466.
That gives the state a total of 272,276 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After dropping for two consecutive days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 70 overnight to 1,597 statewide, the most since the peak of the state’s second surge on July 27 (1,600).
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 28 of the last 35 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by five to 152 statewide on Tuesday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,577, an increase of 42 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 318 “probable” deaths, a jump of eight from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,974,519 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,818,432 molecular tests and 156,087 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
