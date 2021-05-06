An additional 119,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana over the last week to push the total past 2.7 million to date, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
The agency did not release vaccine data on Monday due to “technical issues,” so Thursday's update reflects data for the past week.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,750,286, an increase of 40,614 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,319,032 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 82,453.
Approximately 1,525,875 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 39,795 from the last report.
In other COVID-19 news, Louisiana confirmed 312 new cases and three new deaths Thursday. Officials also reported an increase of 95 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, increasing by two overnight to 340 statewide. Hospitalizations have risen by 38 in the last three days.
Ventilator usage also increased, rising by four to 37 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 391,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 69,898 “probable” cases
-- 9,488 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 937 “probable” deaths
-- 7,102,986 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,750,286 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,319,032 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
