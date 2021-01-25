Louisiana confirmed just under 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Due to planned maintenance on Sunday, Monday’s update on cases and tests reflects two-day totals, health officials said.
On Monday, health officials reported 1,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 339,207. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 46,735 “probable” cases, an increase of 88.
That gives the state a total of 385,942 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the ninth time in the last 11 LDH updates, falling by three overnight to 1,638 statewide. Hospitalizations have dropped by 220 in the last four updates.
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose slightly, increasing by four to 219 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,064, an increase of 26 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 526 “probable” deaths, a drop of one.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,123,581 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,795,921 molecular tests and 327,660 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 301,316 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 38,615 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.