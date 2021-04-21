Louisiana confirmed 469 new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health’s noon update.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 197 “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by eight overnight to 336 statewide. Ventilator usage, however, rose by one to 42 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 386,574 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 67,803 “probable” cases
-- 9,418 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 898 “probable” deaths
-- 6,859,771 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,443,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,097,425 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count increased by 44 while the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged on Wednesday.
The parish also reported a rise of nine “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,383 “probable” cases
-- 181 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 132,314 total COVID-19 tests
-- 29,664 initiated vaccine series; 22,238 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
