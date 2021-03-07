Louisiana confirmed just over 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 520 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 372,514. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 61,271 “probable” cases, an increase of 220.
That gives the state a total of 433,785 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by six over the last two days to 532 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 39 of the last 45 LDH updates and by 1,537 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 75 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,033, an increase of 26 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 715 “probable” deaths, a rise of six.
The state has administered 1,117,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 404,653 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,104,160 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,634,193 molecular tests and 469,967 antigen tests.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
