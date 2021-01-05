Louisiana confirmed more than 3,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drew closer to 2,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 3,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 295,825. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 30,823 “probable” cases, an increase of 826.
That gives the state a total of 326,648 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the seventh straight day, increasing by 83 overnight to bring the total to 1,974 statewide, the most since April 14. In the last eight days, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 444.
Ventilator usage dropped by two on Tuesday to 205 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,241, an increase of 43 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 394 “probable” deaths, a jump of seven from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,500,223 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,276,932 molecular tests and 223,291 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
