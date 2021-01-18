Louisiana confirmed less than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 1,900 statewide for the first time in nearly two weeks.
On Monday, health officials reported 953 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 327,054. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 42,897 “probable” cases, an increase of 18.
That gives the state a total of 369,951 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the fourth time in the last five LDH updates, falling by 36 to 1,894 statewide. That’s the fewest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state since Jan. 5, and it marks a drop of 107 since Friday.
Despite the fall in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose slightly on Monday, increasing by two to 239 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,784, an increase of 42 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 469 “probable” deaths, a jump of eight.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,903,280 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,605,600 molecular tests and 297,680 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 201,377 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 30,988 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
