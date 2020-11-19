Louisiana confirmed more than 1,700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as hospitalizations reached their highest total since late August, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 1,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 202,743. In addition, health officials are reporting 9,223 “probable” cases, an overnight increase of 291.
That gives the state a total of 211,966 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 43 on Thursday to bring the statewide total to 929, the most since Aug. 25.
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 12 of the last 14 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 411 statewide, including by 237 since Friday.
Ventilator usage dropped by five on Thursday to 88 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 5,951, an increase of 12 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 248 “probable” deaths, an increase of three from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,184,631 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,102,404 molecular tests and 82,227 antigen tests.
