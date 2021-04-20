Louisiana confirmed 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine new deaths on Tuesday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 109 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, increasing by seven overnight to 344 statewide. Ventilator usage also rose by two to 41 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 386,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 67,606 “probable” cases
-- 9,410 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 896 “probable” deaths
-- 6,825,266 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,443,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,097,425 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count dropped by 12 while the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged.
The parish also reported a rise of eight “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,374 “probable” cases
-- 181 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 131,478 total COVID-19 tests
-- 29,664 initiated vaccine series; 22,238 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
