Louisiana confirmed more than 3,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while the number of hospitalizations rose by over 90, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 3,106 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 277,887 confirmed cases. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 26,598 “probable” cases, an increase of 840.
That gives the state a total of 304,485 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After dropping for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose another straight day by 92 overnight to 1,689 statewide.
Ventilator usage increased by 17 to 218 statewide on Tuesday, figures show. That’s the first time there were more than 200 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since Aug. 12.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,034, an increase of 54 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 363 “probable” deaths, a jump of seven from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,,315,433 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,115,510 molecular tests and 199,923 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
