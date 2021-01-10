Louisiana confirmed more than 4,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by more than 100, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 4,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 310,957. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 35,872 “probable” cases, an increase of 883.
That gives the state a total of 346,829 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for only the second time since Dec. 28, falling by 109 since Friday to 1,960 statewide. However, ventilator usage increased by five on Sunday to 225 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,447, an increase of 36 from Friday. The Department of Health is also reporting 426 “probable” deaths, a jump of four from Friday.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,661,141 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,410,047 molecular tests and 251,094 antigen tests.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered is 81,585 statewide, an increase of 25,133 from the previous report on Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting that 7,068 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
