Louisiana confirmed more than 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of hospitalizations rose by nearly 70, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 733 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 274,781. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 25,758 “probable” cases, an increase of 84.
That gives the state a total of 300,539 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After dropping for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 67 overnight to 1,597 statewide.
Ventilator usage increased by 10 to 201 statewide on Sunday, figures show. That’s the first time there were more than 200 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since Aug. 12.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,980, an increase of 44 from Sunday. The Department of Health is also reporting 356 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,278,077 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,082,406 molecular tests and 195,671 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.