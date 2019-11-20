Four Livingston Parish elementary schools – Eastside Elementary, Freshwater Elementary, Northside Elementary, and Seventh Ward Elementary – have earned a spot on the state’s “Honor Roll” as a result of high performances during the 2018-2019 school year in their early childhood programs, according to a report released by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).
This is the second year in a row for the early childhood classes at Eastside Elementary and Northside Elementary to receive this honor. According to the released scores, Northside Elementary earned the third highest score in the state among all Pre-K sites evaluated.
These schools were recognized in the “Excellence” category, which is the state’s highest possible rating on the school’s annual performance evaluation. Only 113 schools statewide earned this top rating, according to the state report.
Livingston Parish Elementary Supervisor of Instruction Stacey Milton, who oversees the district’s early childhood programs, said the state’s overall performance ratings were based on classroom observations of the interactions between teachers and children, and they were reported in five categories: excellent, high proficient, proficient, approaching proficient and unsatisfactory. The ratings can be found in the LDOE’s School and Center Find that also displays information about the level of training that teachers have, the quality of curriculum that is used in each classroom, and the teacher-to-student classroom ratio.
She noted that Livingston Parish Public Schools currently offers 61 early childhood classes to at-risk Pre-K children at 24 different school sites, which is an increase from last year’s 56 classes.
“Our early childhood teachers do a phenomenal job preparing our youngest learners for kindergarten and beyond. This is the fourth year our Pre-K teachers have used a rigorous Tier I curriculum that is recognized by the state. This past year we really focused on increasing the instructional support domain by offering concentrated professional development for our teachers and paraprofessionals. The knowledge gained through these efforts is reflected in our increased scores, which shows our early childhood children are surpassing the overall state average,” Milton said.
“We are excited to have doubled the number of classes being recognized with an ‘Excellent’ rating. It is encouraging to know that of the 24 early childhood sites in the parish, 18 were rated “High Proficient” and are on the path to reaching an “Excellent” rating. We are looking forward to increasing our overall network performance score this year while continuing our high standards for quality early childhood education in our schools, childcare programs, and Head Start programs,” Milton added.
The Livingston Parish Early Childhood Community Network also had the Scribbles & Giggles Learning Center, a child-care partner in the network, recognized on the Birth-to-3 Honor Roll for its performance in early childhood program quality as measured by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education performance standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.