Due to network technical issues, the Louisiana Department of Health was unable to provide an update to COVID-19 case and testing data on Friday, May 29, according to health officials.
However, the data on deaths and hospitalization were not impacted.
According to the Department of Health, Louisiana is now reporting 2,661 COVID-19 related fatalities, a jump of 26 from Thursday’s figures. The state is also reporting 105 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the fourth straight day on Friday, dropping by 47 to 714. Ventilator usage across the state dropped by 10 to 90, the first time since March 24 that COVID-19 patients requiring ventilators was below 100.
Based on Thursday’s figures, Livingston Parish is reporting 408 cases of the novel coronavirus based on 405 tests from the state lab and 5,427 from commercial lab tests. The local death toll remained at 27 for the fifth straight day. Livingston Parish, which reported its 27th COVID-19 related death on Monday, has reported one new death in the last 11 days.
Based on Thursday’s figures, the state is reporting 355,027 tests, either through the state lab (18,363) or commercial labs (336,664).
The Department of Health hopes to have the network issues resolved for the next noon update on Saturday, May 30.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
