The Louisiana Department of Insurance is urging policyholders to file proof of Hurricane Ida damage before the February deadline.
In a statement, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said most residential and commercial property insurance policies include a 180-day deadline to file proof of loss. The 180-day period begins on the date of the insured event.
Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29, 2021, as a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. It was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the state.
The 180-day window from Ida’s landfall would end Feb. 25.
Policyholders with questions about their proof of loss deadline should contact their insurer as soon as possible, Donelon said.
“Submitting detailed proof of loss is a key component of the claims process following a disaster,” Donelon said. “I encourage policyholders to make sure they provide their insurer with the documentation needed to process their claim in a timely manner and accelerate their road to recovery.”
Donelon said that Louisiana law gives property owners an 180-day window from the date of the “a catastrophic event” to submit proof of loss to their insurer. Policyholders who need to file proof of loss are urged to review their policy and contact their agent, insurer, or adjuster for guidance on the exact deadline, per their policy.
If policyholders were denied access to their properties by civil authorities during a state of disaster or emergency, they might have a few additional days to file, Donelon said.
Agents, insurers and adjusters can also advise consumers about what documentation will fulfill a policyholder’s proof of loss obligation. Sufficient proof of loss could include the initial damage claim, as well as photos, contractor estimates, receipts for temporary repairs and any other documentation required by the company.
Anyone with questions about the claims filing process or concerns about how their specific claim is being handled by their insurer can contact the LDI at 1-800-259-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.