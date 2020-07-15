The deadline for all state taxes has been extended, according to press release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR).
The new deadline is Friday, July 17.
LDR officials said a state computer network connectivity problem “has slowed down or made inaccessible several LDR web applications,” including the income tax filing application Louisiana File Online and the business tax management portal Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP).
The income taxes affected by this filing extension were due originally in April and May, but were extended to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other taxes affected by this extension, including alcoholic beverage, withholding, and motor fuels importer are due today.
The following tax returns and payments are now due on July 17:
LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the July 17 deadline. Taxpayers who need more time to file these returns can request an extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions.
Officials remind that failure to request an extension before the deadline can result in late-filing penalties. An extension grants additional time to file a return only. It does not grant more time to pay any taxes due.
Payments submitted after the July 17 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.
