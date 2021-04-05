Louisiana dropped below 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the latest report from the Department of Health.
Additionally, the number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses surpassed 2 million.
On Monday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 55 to 292 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 54 of the last 67 LDH updates and by 1,777 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by seven to 49 statewide, figures show.
The number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,045,266, an increase of 86,626 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 834,087 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 51,898.
Louisiana confirmed 886 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four new deaths in Monday's report, which was the first since Thursday due to the Easter holiday. Officials are also reporting an increase of 382 “probable” cases.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 381,272 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 65,465 “probable” cases
-- 9,312 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 853 “probable” deaths
-- 6,598,350 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,045,266 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 834,087 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
