The Louisiana Department of Health has reported Louisiana’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.
The patient is a Jefferson Parish resident who is hospitalized in Orleans Parish, Edwards' office said. A later report showed that the virus was detected in the VA hospital in New Orleans, based on e-mails from administration to staff members.
Louisiana will send the presumptive positive test to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation of COVID-19. Louisiana officials say they will behave as if the test is an actual positive and take actions to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread while waiting for confirmation by the CDS.
The Office of Public Health’s epidemiology team will begin an investigation of people who have come in close contact with the patient, including health care workers, to determine the risk of spread, officials say. OPH will administer additional COVID-19 tests to determine if more people have been infected. Some people at risk may be quarantined for 14 days, even if their initial test is not positive.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other governors had a conference call Monday with Vice President Mike Pence, the second such call since last week. State agencies are coordinating with the federal government and each other to ensure they are properly prepared for the public health threat, Edwards said.
“While we, and most states, had limited testing capacity at the start of this process, we should see commercial testing [by health care providers] go live across the country and in Louisiana this week,” Edwards said.
State officials will take any test that is presumed positive by a commercial lab, verify it at the State Public Health Lab, and send it to the CDC for confirmation, the governor said. Edwards said the state lab has the capacity to perform “several hundred tests.”
Edwards urged anyone who is sick to seek advice from a medical provider and to avoid going out in public.
There have been more than 400 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infecting patients in the United States and 19 deaths, according to the CDC, which says 35 states including the District of Columbia have reported cases.
COVID-19 is the official name of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing. Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
COVID-19 has a rapid infection rate, causing shut downs of travel, commerce, schools, and public locations worldwide after having infected over 110,000 people, killing 3,900.
