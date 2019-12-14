In his quest for Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Sherman Mack of Albany cleared a major hurdle on Friday when he won the endorsement of the Louisiana House Republican delegation.
Mack received the mandatory majority of the Republicans present which was 39 votes.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the House Republican delegation,” said Mack. “This is an important first step as 53 votes will be needed for the Speaker position.”
There are 68 Republican members in the 105 member House of Representatives. In addition to the current house members, Mack had the support of many of the freshman class of Representatives who will be sworn in January.
“We will continue to work to get a commitment from other House members so we can start preparing for the 2020 legislative session.”
Rep. Mack is a two-term state representative and will be serving his third and final term in the House. He has chaired the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee for the past four years.
