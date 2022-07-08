Louisiana is officially in its sixth surge of COVID-19 thanks to a steady rise in new cases and percent positivity, officials said this week.
But despite the concerning spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks, officials said the state is better prepared to handle this latest spike than at other times during the ongoing pandemic.
“We are in the middle of a surge,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter during a media briefing Thursday. “On the other hand, there’s a difference between this surge and other surges. People aren’t getting as sick with earlier surges of COVID.”
On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,436 new cases, up from 2,753 the day before and 4,532 the day before that. The state health department has not reported less than 2,000 in its daily update since June 16, according to its online dashboard.
But Kanter said the reported number of cases is “a vast undercount” since many people are now testing at home, meaning the actual number of cases is likely much higher.
“You don’t need to count every raindrop to know it’s pouring,” he said. “By every measure, there’s a lot of COVID spreading right now.”
Kanter said Louisiana’s percent positivity for COVID-19 rose from 19.6 percent to 23.7 percent in the most recent week of reporting. Two weeks ago, percent positivity was at 14.70 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, one of the key metrics health experts look at, have more than doubled in the last month, rising from 266 on June 8 to 567 on July 7. However, they are nowhere near the levels of previous surges, Kanter said.
“While our hospitalizations have been going up and more than doubled over the past month, at this point in time in prior surges, we would’ve had 2,000 or 3,000 hospitalizations,” Kanter said.
One reason people aren’t getting as sick from COVID-19 during the present surge, Kanter said, is because the sub-variants of the Omicron strain that are circulating are “less virulent and less damaging.”
Kanter also said “95 percent” of the state is either fully vaccinated, had COVID-19 in the past, or both.
However, people who are more susceptible to the disease are still urged to take precautions, Kanter said.
“While we are thankful that people are only getting mild disease and hospitalizations are not at risk of being overwhelmed, that isn’t true for everyone, and everyone needs to take stock of their own risks,” Kanter said.
