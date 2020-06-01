Louisiana will transition into Phase Two of reopening the economy at the end of the week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.

Edwards said he intends to sign the new order into law on Thursday, one day before the current order expires.

Under the new order, most businesses can resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.

“I do believe and have made the decision that it is appropriate to move into Phase Two when the current proclamation terminates,” Edwards told reporters Monday. “On Thursday, I’ll sign a new proclamation to move the state into Phase Two.”

Louisiana entered Phase One on May 15, the day Edwards officially lifted the state stay-at-home order that had been in place for nearly two months amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which hit Louisiana harder than almost all other states in the initial outbreak.

In order to enter Phase One and later Phase Two of the White House’s reopening plan — which was vetted by the Center for Disease Control — a state must see downward trends in people reporting COVID-like symptoms to emergency rooms, new cases, and new hospitalizations over a two-week period.

Last Friday, Edwards said he and his team would spend the weekend “digging” into the data, specifically at the number of active cases in Louisiana as well as the positivity rate based on testing numbers. Increases in testing capacity and contact tracing would also be taken into account.

Overall, the state has seen a decrease in all three of those gating criteria, Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health said Monday. And while not every region of the state is doing equally well, both said there are fewer hot spots than there have been, adding that contact tracing and increased testing will help “keep an eye” on those spots.

The next phase will last three weeks, like Phase One, and will end on June 26, Edwards said.

“Louisiana is moving in the right direction… but there’s still a lot of COVID-19 in every community across the state,” Edwards said. “We still have work to do and some restrictions that have to be in place.

“As I said so many times, we won’t be back to normal for some time and certainly not likely until we have a vaccine that is safe, protected, mass produced, and then administered to our population.”

Louisiana’s situation has improved dramatically from where the state stood two months ago, when it had the second-most COVID-19 cases per capita in the country and the fastest growth rate of the new disease in the world.

On Monday, Louisiana dropped down to No. 10 in the country per-capita cases. The state has also dipped below 700 hospitalizations for the first time since March 26 and below 100 COVID-19 patients on ventilators for the first time since March 24. Early models showed Louisiana running out of ventilators by the start of April.

The state reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, its fewest since March 22.

Additionally, the percentage of positive tests are nearing the 10-percent benchmark health experts are calling for. As of June 1, there have been 387,370 tests reported to the state with an overall positivity rate of 10.4 percent, just over the federal goal of 10-percent positivity.

However, the positivity rate has steadily declined over the last three weeks, with Monday’s rate coming in at 3 percent, or three times better than the federal threshold. Edwards said the state hasn’t reported more than a 10-percent rate of positivity in the last 24 days.

Testing across the state has ramped up significantly thanks to an influx of mobile testing sites and an 11-way partnership to bring testing to previously underserved populations.

On Monday, health officials reported 40,341 total cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 425 from the previous day off of 12,261 new tests. There are now 31,728 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,028 from last week’s figures which puts the state at around 8,600 active cases.

Edwards also reported that the state exceeded its goal of 200,000 tests in the month of May, ending up with approximately 206,858 tests that more than doubled the total number of tests administered in the month of April.

Despite the state’s improvement in the fight against the novel coronavirus and moving into Phase Two, Edwards continued to stress that things are “not back to normal yet.”

Vulnerable individuals — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — are still encouraged to continue to stay home in the new phase. People are also encouraged to wear masks when outside of the home, and businesses are urged to keep employees working from home if possible.

All of that will play into the governor's decision to move the state into Phase Three, which wouldn't come until the end of the month at the earliest.

“If the people of Louisiana continue to do what they’ve done… then I feel really good about our opportunity to move forward,” Edwards said.