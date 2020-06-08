Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana was “largely spared” from the most significant impacts that many weather forecasters predicted could come with Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall Sunday evening before weakening to a depression Monday morning.
Edwards also said the tropical storm provided the state with “a good test” for emergency response and preparedness in what looks to be “a busy hurricane season,” which will made more difficult with the ongoing public health emergency from the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was only Week One of the hurricane season,” Edwards said. “It is predicted to be a busy hurricane season with above average activity throughout. So please keep your guard up.”
At 10 a.m., Cristobal was located about 155 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving northeast at 15 mph. Heavy rainfall is expected to spread northward during the next two days.
The National Hurricane Center expects Cristobal to turn toward the north Monday night, followed by “a faster north-northeast motion” Tuesday and Wednesday. The center of Cristobal should move through northeastern Louisiana Monday, through Arkansas and eastern Missouri Monday night and Tuesday, and reach Wisconsin and the western Great Lakes by Wednesday.
All tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings in the area have been discontinued, though a flood watch is still in effect through Tuesday morning.
Despite some reported flooding in the Mandeville area Monday morning and Grand Isle requesting five additional emergency pumps, Edwards said weather officials said Louisiana was “fortunate” the effects of the storm weren’t as damaging as predicted.
The Public Service Commission reported about 4,000 power outages were reported from Cristobal.
“The storm could’ve been a lot worse,” Edwards said. “We were largely spared from the most significant impacts that had been forecasted. Many weather officials said we were fortunate to avoid many of the flooding and storm surge issues that had been predicted.”
In Livingston Parish, the effects of the storm were “thankfully” less than originally thought, President Layton Ricks said.
“All is okay, thankfully,” he said.
Even though the immediate threat of the storm has passed, Edwards said there is still a chance for more wet weather from the lingering storm bands, which could result in prolonged rainfall over certain areas.
According to the National Hurricane Center, isolated tornadoes are possible through Monday and tonight across Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana.
“Everyone needs to continue to be on guard,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.