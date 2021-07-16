Louisiana lawmakers will hold a historic veto session in an attempt to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection of bills from the most recent Legislative session.
In a statement released Friday, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said the Legislature veto session will begin Tuesday, July 20, and cannot exceed five calendar days.
“In accordance with the Louisiana Constitution and the will of the majority of its members, the Legislature will return to Baton Rouge to consider overriding vetoes made by Governor Edward’s this session,” Schexnayder said. “This is democracy in action.”
This will be the first veto session ever held under the Louisiana Constitution enacted in 1974 and comes in response to Edwards’ rejection of 28 bills from the regular session that ended in June.
Of the more than two dozen bills that Edwards vetoed, two rose in prominence above the rest: a measure banning transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender, and legislation allowing people 21 and older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit, safety training and background check.
When the governor issues vetoes, the state constitution requires that a veto session be called on the 40th day following the adjournment of the most recent session, unless declared unnecessary by a majority of elected members of either house.
In Friday’s statement, Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez said neither the Senate nor the House of Representatives received the required number of ballots to declare a veto session unnecessary, “paving the way for a constitutionally mandated veto session to begin July 20th.”
Of 105 House members, 35 sent in ballots to cancel the session veto, meaning the other 70 felt a veto session was necessary. In the Senate, 27 of the 39 members signaled support for a veto session.
“The majority of Senators have heard from their constituents who have asked them to take votes on the veto override,” Cortez said. “It has become clear that the majority of Senators felt compelled to return for the veto session based on constituent feedback.”
Edwards commented on the upcoming veto session during a press conference Friday.
“The vetoes that I’ve issued, I fully stand behind,” Edwards told reporters.
