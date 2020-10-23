(The Center Square) – As they neared the finish line of a month-long special session on Thursday, the Louisiana Legislature approved a $23 million construction bill focused mainly on repairing or replacing hurricane-damaged buildings.
House Bill 24 calls for giving Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration $20 million from the Legislature’s Capital Outlay Savings Fund to pay for construction, repair or restoration of state-owned buildings damaged or destroyed by hurricanes Laura and/or Delta, which both made landfall in southwest Louisiana this year.
Sen. Bret Allain, who chairs his chamber’s Ways and Means Committee, said the allocation will give the administration enough cash flow to begin the recovery work. Administration officials have pledged to replenish the fund once they are reimbursed by the federal government for the buildings, Allain said.
The bill also transfers $3 million from the North Lafourche Conservation and Levee Drainage District to the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. Officials decided the state agency would be better able to manage the project, Allain said.
The current special session began on Sept. 28 and must end by 6 p.m. Tuesday. Legislators on Thursday evening appeared poised to finish their work before the deadline, though members of the House and Senate still needed to approve each other’s changes on a few high-profile bills.
Senators on Thursday advanced House Bill 38, which would allow state officials to punish local governments that slash spending for law enforcement by 25 percent or more. Local officials would be forced to justify their decision to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, which would have the ability to cut off state sales tax dedications and capital outlay construction funds to the municipality.
Rep. Lance Harris, a Republican who is running for Congress, said he wanted to discourage local governments seeking to “defund” their police, though he admitted he didn’t know of any jurisdiction in the state considering doing so.
Opponents questioned the need for a new law to address an issue that doesn’t seem to exist in Louisiana. They argued local officials who answer directly to local voters and taxpayers should be trusted to make local spending decisions.
“This is definitely expanding government,” said Sen. Katrina Jackson, a Monroe Democrat. “This is overregulation.”
In previous meetings, Harris argued visitors and business owners who live outside of a given tax jurisdiction also depend on law enforcement, so state oversight is appropriate. Sen. Heather Cloud, the Turkey Creek Republican who carried Harris’ bill in her chamber, said cuts to local law enforcement could shift the public safety burden to state police.
Senators voted 20-14 to pass HB 38, but not before amending it to give the joint budget committee oversight over local spending on public works, fire protection and recreation as well. Harris objected to the addition, so the bill moves to a conference committee of House and Senate members.
Senators also held a lengthy debate over House Bill 51 by Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, which would ban local governments from accepting private donations to pay for election expenses.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan offered $250 million in grants to local election officials around the country to ensure “every eligible voter can participate in a safe and timely way and have their vote counted.” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin initially urged local clerks of court to apply and many planned to do so, until Attorney General Jeff Landry warned that taking the grants could be illegal. Miguez said his bill would clarify the law.
Democratic legislators argued that turning down the money doesn’t make sense, especially while they’re spending more taxpayer dollars on this year’s election. But supporters said outside money has the potential to corrupt election integrity, and if some parishes got the grants and some didn’t, that could lead to unequal treatment of voters.
“We do not need any outside money helping us with our elections,” Sen. Sharon Hewitt said.
Senators voted 25-12 to pass HB 51 and send it back to the House.
