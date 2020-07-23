Louisiana surpassed 100,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus, becoming the 12th state to reach the grim milestone, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 2,296 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 101,650. This marks the 16th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day, including the eighth time of at least 2,000 cases since July 10.
According to health officials, 91 percent of Thursday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 33 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 16-23.
Louisiana became the latest state to pass the 100,000 threshold and is by far the least populated to reach the mark. The next closest in population to pass 100,000 cases is Massachusetts, which has roughly 2.2 million more people than Louisiana.
California, New York, Florida, and Texas top the country in total number of cases.
As of Thursday, Louisiana has reported 3,574 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 16 from the day before. On Wednesday, the state confirmed its most new deaths (60) in a single day since May 1.
COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a slight increase on Thursday, rising by four overnight to reach 1,585 statewide. The number of patients on ventilators also increased, jumping by nine to 197.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,174,868 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 21,967 tests, which puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 10.4 percent, slightly worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the state in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
