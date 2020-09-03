Louisiana passed 150,00 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as hospitalizations dropped to their lowest point in more than two months, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 884 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 150,651. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since Aug. 14.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday's total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 22 overnight down to 851 statewide. That’s the fewest number of hospitalizations since July 2 (840).
Ventilator usage also dropped down to 128, a decrease of four from Wednesday.
The statewide death toll reached 4,858, an increase of 17 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,916,203 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 12,320 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at just over 7.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
