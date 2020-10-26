Louisiana surpassed 180,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as hospitalizations rose for the fifth time in seven updates, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 22 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 180,069.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases.
After decreasing by 24 on Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 13 on Monday to reach 609 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 91 since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by five on Monday to 71 statewide.
Officials confirmed 17 new deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll 5,648. The state is also reporting 206 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,698,833 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 5,059 new tests, which puts Monday’s positivity rate at 4.3 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
