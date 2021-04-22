Louisiana has surpassed 2.5 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
The state is also reporting more than 1.1 million fully-vaccinated residents.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,522,672, an increase of 79,543 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,157,671 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 60,246.
Louisiana confirmed 417 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three new deaths on Thursday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 206 “probable” cases and five “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two overnight to 334 statewide. Ventilator usage fell by one to 41 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 386,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 68,009 “probable” cases
-- 9,421 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 903 “probable” deaths
-- 6,882,476 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,522,672 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,157,671 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
