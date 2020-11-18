Louisiana surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while the number of recoveries passed 185,000, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 200,982. In addition, health officials are reporting 8,932 “probable” cases, an overnight increase of 906 from yesterday’s figures.
That gives the state a total of 209,914 COVID-19 cases. Health officials added that 99 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of “community spread.”
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 9,853 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 185,960. That puts the state at 15,022 confirmed active cases, a decrease of 760 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 12 on Wednesday to bring the statewide total to 886, the most since Sept. 1.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 11 of the last 13 updates. Since Oct. 4, they have risen by 368 statewide, including by 194 since Friday.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Wednesday to 93 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 5,939, an increase of 23 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 245 “probable” deaths, an increase of five from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,156,670 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,076,917 molecular tests and 79,753 antigen tests.
