Louisiana surpassed 70,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while hospitalizations and ventilator usage both dropped for the first time in more than a week, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
As of Wednesday, health officials are now reporting a total of 70,151 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,888 from the previous day. That’s the ninth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent spike in case growth.
According to health officials, 95 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 39 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 1-8.
The state is now reporting 46,334 “presumed” recoveries from the coronavirus, an increase of 3,308 from the week before. That puts the state at around 23,800 active cases.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 20 to reach 3,231 total fatalities on Wednesday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased statewide for the first time since June 27, dropping by three to 1,022. That marks just the fourth time in the last 21 LDH updates that hospitalizations have decreased overnight. On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 1,000 for the first time since May 19.
Ventilator usage also saw a slight decrease, falling by four to 105 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 865,737 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (40,093) or commercial labs (825,644). That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 10.4 percent off of 18,139 new tests, slightly worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
