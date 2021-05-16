Louisiana finished 42nd in a new study by the WalletHub website on whether residents of the 50 states are getting the most bang for the buck for their tax dollars.
The analysis, which noted that the taxpayer return on investment (ROI) is not uniform across the country, assigned each state a rank for total taxes paid per capita and an overall government services rank. From that information, WalletHub ranked each state on how efficient it was in spending state taxpayer revenue.
Louisiana was ranked 11th on taxes paid per capita and 50th on the quality of its government services. The government services rank was based on efficiency of public services provided in the areas of health, education, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution, according to WalletHub.
Though federal income taxes are consistent nationwide, some states receive more federal funds than others, and COVID-19 financial relief varies sharply among the states, the study concluded.
---
Tax Dollar Return on Investment, State by State
|‘Taxpayer ROI’ Rank (1=Best)
|State
|‘Total Taxes Paid per Capita’ Rank
|‘Overall Government Services’ Rank
|1
|New Hampshire
|2
|9
|2
|Florida
|1
|30
|3
|South Dakota
|6
|21
|4
|Virginia
|23
|3
|5
|Missouri
|3
|38
|6
|Ohio
|12
|26
|7
|Texas
|7
|35
|8
|Georgia
|9
|34
|9
|Nebraska
|24
|12
|10
|Tennessee
|4
|41
|11
|Colorado
|15
|27
|12
|Kentucky
|18
|23
|13
|Iowa
|32
|8
|14
|Wisconsin
|33
|6
|15
|Indiana
|22
|18
|16
|Idaho
|19
|25
|17
|Utah
|36
|7
|18
|South Carolina
|5
|46
|19
|Maine
|30
|13
|20
|North Carolina
|17
|32
|21
|Montana
|20
|28
|22
|Rhode Island
|31
|16
|23
|Michigan
|21
|31
|24
|Alabama
|8
|45
|25
|Illinois
|29
|22
|26
|Pennsylvania
|27
|24
|27
|Arizona
|13
|43
|28
|Wyoming
|38
|14
|29
|Maryland
|40
|10
|30
|Oklahoma
|14
|42
|31
|Washington
|39
|20
|32
|Kansas
|35
|29
|33
|Minnesota
|47
|1
|34
|Alaska
|10
|48
|35
|Oregon
|28
|36
|36
|Massachusetts
|42
|11
|37
|West Virginia
|25
|39
|38
|New Jersey
|41
|15
|39
|Mississippi
|16
|47
|40
|Connecticut
|46
|5
|41
|Vermont
|48
|2
|42
|Louisiana
|11
|50
|43
|Arkansas
|34
|40
|44
|New York
|43
|19
|45
|Nevada
|26
|44
|46
|Delaware
|44
|17
|47
|North Dakota
|50
|4
|48
|New Mexico
|37
|49
|49
|California
|45
|37
|50
|Hawaii
|49
|33
Source: WalletHub.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.