Louisiana confirmed more than 3,900 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 3,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 303,889. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 34,165 “probable” cases, an increase of 608.
That gives the state a total of 338,054 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing by 40 overnight to bring the total to 2,033 statewide. Since Dec. 28, hospitalizations have risen by 503.
Ventilator usage increased by 12 on Thursday to 219 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,319, an increase of 46 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 409 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,575,038 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,335,284 molecular tests and 239,754 antigen tests.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered is 81,585 statewide, an increase of 25,133 from the previous report on Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting that 7,068 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
