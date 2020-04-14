Gov. John Bel Edwards began his daily, novel coronavirus press briefing about five minutes late.
According to the governor, he received information just before the
That information was loan approval data from the Small Business Administration regarding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which the SBA released this afternoon. Exactly 17,097 Louisiana businesses were approved, for a loan total of $3,742,462,888.
The first wave of PPP approvals totaled 1,035,086 distributing $247.5 billion across the nation. $349 billion was appropriated to the PPP through the CARES act, leaving roughly $102 billion for subsequent rounds of approval. The application process is available through June 30.
Leading the way was Texas, with 88,434 approvals totaling $21.7 billion. California was next with 54,922 loans approved for $20.8 billion, and third was Illinois, with 44,453 loans approved for $12.5 billion.
70% of approved loans fell in the $150,000 or less category, a total of 725,058, paying out $37.1 billion - however the largest payouts were in the $350,000 - $1 million category, which saw 102,473 total loan for $59.2 billion.
The breakdown is as follows:
$150,000 or less - 725,058 total loans, $37.1 billion, 70% of total loans, 15% of total loan awards
$150,000 - $350,000 - 156,590 total loans, $35.7 billion, 15.13% of total loans, 14.44% of total loan awards
$350,000 - $1M - 102,473 total loans, $59.29 billion, 9.9% of total loans, 23.95% of total loan awards
$1M - $2M - 31,176 total loans, $43.27 billion, 3.01% of total loans, 17.48% of total loan awards
$2M - $5M - 16,516 total loans, $49.28 billion, 1.6% of total loans, 19.91% of total loan awards
$5M+ - 3,273 total loans, $22.76 billion, 0.32% of total loans, 9.2% of total loan awards
The overall average loan size is $239,152.
The top five NAICS industry sectors to receive loans were:
- Professional, scientific, and technical services - 126,372
- Construction - 114,838
- Health care and social assistance - 114,236
- Accommodation and food services - 108,179
- Retail trade - 105,796
About the program. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. All loan terms will be the same for everyone.
The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:
The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made;
AND
Employee and compensation levels are maintained.
Payroll costs are capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee. Due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs.
Loan payments will be deferred for 6 months.
When can I apply?
Starting April 3, 2020, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
Starting April 10, 2020, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans as soon as they are approved and enrolled in the program.
Where can I apply?
You can apply through any existing SBA lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating. Visit www.sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders.
The Paycheck Protection Program is implemented by the Small Business Administration with support from the Department of the Treasury.
