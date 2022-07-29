At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers will go to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following deadly flash flooding this week, Louisiana Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Shawn Schulze said.
The Louisiana volunteers come from throughout the state, including Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Denham Springs, Fort Polk, Jackson, New Orleans and Oakdale.
After arriving in Kentucky, the volunteers will help the American Red Cross provide safe shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support, health support and recovery assistance to families affected by the flooding.
Their assistance is much-needed in the wake of catastrophic flooding that has killed at least 16 people, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who tweeted Friday that the number of fatalities is “expected to grow.”
Several shelters have opened in response to the flooding, and more than 250 people sought safe shelter Thursday night.
“I extend my deepest sympathy to everyone affected by the tragic flooding in Kentucky,” Schulze said. “Louisiana sends its love and support, and our volunteers are prepared to provide care and comfort for as long as needed.
“I’m beyond proud that so many Louisiana volunteers are willing to raise their hands to help – to set aside their personal lives for weeks to help people in need – and am honored to work with such an inspiring group of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.