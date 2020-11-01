Louisiana reported 1,064 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and seven new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, the total COVID-19 case count in Louisiana stands at 183,341. The Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,712, along with 214 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 598 on Sunday, which is a decrease of 14 from Thursday, the last day the Department of Health reported hospital-related data due to delays from Hurricane Zeta.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Sunday, falling by nine to 70 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,778,739 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 19,447 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 5.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.