Louisiana confirmed more than 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of hospitalizations neared 1,900 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 1,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 292,184. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 29,997 “probable” cases, an increase of 18.
That gives the state a total of 322,181 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the sixth straight day, increasing by 58 to bring the total to 1,891 statewide. In the last week, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 361.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 207 statewide on Monday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,198, an increase of 36 from Sunday. The Department of Health is also reporting 387 “probable” deaths, a jump of 12 from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,453,631 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,235,762 molecular tests and 217,869 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
