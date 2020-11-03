Louisiana reported more than 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while hospitalizations and ventilator usage both rose, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 1,150 new COVID-19 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total in Louisiana to 184,769.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 619 on Tuesday, a jump of 23 overnight that negates a drop of 17 over the previous three updates. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 101 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by 14 on Tuesday to 84 statewide.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,737, an increase of 17 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 214 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,813,481 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 29,376 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 3.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
